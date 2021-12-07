Esha Gupta Looks Stunning in Strapless Black Gown with Thigh-high Slit, See Pics

The stunning and sizzling Esha Gupta remains the talk of the town with her magnetic social media presence. From traditional attires to modern outfits, she has carved a unique niche for herself as a fashion icon. The diva again made her fans swoon over her with a string of pictures on Instagram. Esha, in her latest post, donned a black colour thigh-high slit gown with no straps. Her bold look did not require much accessories as she put on simple earrings. In one of the pictures, Esha added to her glamour with a matching coat hanging over her shoulders.

The actress used a black heart in the caption of the post, signifying her all-black look for the day.

Her fans were left mesmerised by the pictures and flooded the comment section with tons of hearts and fire emojis. Enamored with the beauty of the diva, reactions like “awesome”, “too hot to handle” could be seen in the comments.

Check out this photo of Esha looking as pretty as marigold in a yellow and a purple ensemble with floral imprints which she paired with a necklace and pearl earrings. Esha is looking adorable in the picturesque background of Jaipur.

In another set of pictures, Esha looks so charming in a beautiful blue lehenga with geometrical designs. She looks so alluring that a user referred to as the “goddess walking on Earth”.

You are sure to lose your heart to this charming diva showcasing her beauty in a magnificent red saree and a blouse with heart shaped signs.

Esha has starred in several successful films like Jannat 2, Rustom and Baadshaho. She was last seen in web series Nakaab, and has movies like Desi Magic and Hera Pheri 3 in her kitty.

