Esha Gupta Makes Sultry Comeback On Instagram After Someone Hacked Into Her Account; See Pic

Days after deleting all her previous Instagram posts, actress Esha Gupta has returned to the photo sharing website in a sultry avatar.

In her latest post, the actress can be seen posing in an unzipped denim jacket and black shorts. She has kept her hair open. She used an emoji of a butterfly to go with the picture.

Her fans and followers loved her post, and expressed it with several hearts and fire emojis.

Last week, Esha's Instagram pictures and videos disappeared from her feed. The actress took to Instagram Stories to share that while she was fine, her account was hacked.

"Guys don't panic, m absolutely fine.. account kept getting hacked over the last 3 days.. Trying to get as many posts back as possible.. will be up and running soon.. Thank you for all those checking up on me. #stayhomestaysafe," she wrote.

On work front, she was recently seen as a police officer in web show "REJCTX2". The second season of the series, directed and produced by Goldie Behl, also feature Masi Wali, Anisha Victor, Saadhika Syal, Ayush Khurana, Ridhi Khakhar, Prabhneet Singh, Pooja Shetty and Tanvi Shinde besides Esha and Sumeet Vyas.

