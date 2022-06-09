Esha Gupta Nails Viral 'All That Glitters' Trend, Posts Snippets Of Her Sizzling Avatars In A Reel; Watch

Actress Esha Gupta has never failed to amuse her fans with her stunning pictures and videos. She has an active presence on social media. On Thursday, Esha also jumped on the bandwagon and took her Instagram handle to share a reel on the trending track, All That Glitters by Earl.

The montage video has small snippets of Esha where she enters a lift or sways her hair as she walks toward the camera. The Raaz 3 actress looks sensual in every clip that she added to her reel. In a few of her snippets, her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar can also be spotted walking behind her. She captioned the post, “Opacarophile.”

Check out her Instagram post here:

After she posted the video, it was swamped with fire and red heart emojis and compliments like “gorgeous,” “stunning,” or “hot,” in the comments section.

The actress, two days ago, shared a dreamy picture, in which she can be seen lying on a beach chair and sunbathing. She looked stunning as she flaunted her toned body.

While Esha was on a promotional spree for Prakash Jha’s Aashram Season 3, the actress posted a photo of herself dolled up in a floral-printed chiffon saree and looked magnificent.

Earlier, she raised the temperature on social media when she flaunted her perfect body dressed in a lavender outfit. She looks surreal in the photo series.

On the professional front, Esha was last seen playing a pivotal role alongside Bobby Deol in MX Player Original’s Aashram Season 3.

She made her debut with 2012’s crime-thriller Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda. She has also worked in movies such as Rustom, Raaz 3, Commando 2, Humshakals and Baadshaho.

