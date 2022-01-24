Esha Gupta Opens Up on Covid-19 Recovery, Says It Has Taken a Toll on Her Mental Health

The pandemic has taken a toll not only on the physical health of individuals but also on their mental state. Actor Esha Gupta, who is currently recovering from Covid-19 in Madrid, revealed that her family in Delhi is also fighting against the virus. The 36-year-old tested positive for the virus earlier this month and has been in isolation with her Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. Esha told Hindustan Times that recovering from the virus has been the “slowest road to recovery” for her. She said that though it is not so bad to have her partner around, she feels that the illness has taken a toll on her mentally.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, my partner and I both have Covid. So, it is not so bad as I have him around, but I feel it has taken a toll on me mentally since it’s been almost two weeks of the slowest road to recovery. Plus, I cannot travel to be with my family,” she told the publication.

For her, being in isolation has been a huge learning experience, as the actor admits that “nothing is more important than your loved ones”. And not being able to be with them, during this tough phase, is draining her mental health and making her feel helpless. She said that her whole family is infected and she cannot imagine anything worse than this for anyone.

Talking about what one should do during isolation, Esha said that free time should be utilised to read and learn about new talents. The actor shared her newfound interest in astronomy as all she can do is lie down. Esha opined that keeping minds sharp is important. Sharing her personal experience, the actor said that she has been feeling very low, and she believes that her father in Delhi is also going through the same. Esha stated that it is tough to be in this spot, and it is different for every human being.

She recalled that there was one point she thought she was one of those people who would be saved from getting the virus. Esha mentioned that during the peak of COVID-19 in India, she was shooting in Kolkata, and throughout the schedule, she and her team were safe. However, she is currently down with fever, cough for two weeks now, and has lost sense of smell. Esha said that she “has become very paranoid but more cautious about her health.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.