Esha Gupta Picks Stunning Pink Saree from Her Mom’s Collection, Sends Diwali Wishes; See Pics

Diwali is the time to deck up, wear beautiful Indian attires and celebrate with family and friends. Fashionista Esha Gupta loves treating her fans with photos of herself in stylish wear. On the occasion of Choti Diwali, which is being observed in India today, October 23, Esha Gupta decided to pick a saree from her mother’s wardrobe and style it with her jewellery.

Esha Gupta, just like any other girl, couldn’t wait to drape her mother’s saree and share the pictures on Instagram. Esha Gupta draped a beautiful pink saree with a golden border for Choti Diwali. With winged eyeliner, sunkissed cheeks and nude lips, Esha Gupta accessorised her look with a jewellery set from her mother’s collection.Esha Gupta parted her hair in the middle and kept her shiny locks open. Esha Gupta all smiles as she poses in her mother’s beautiful pink saree.

Along with the post, Esha wrote, “दीपावली Ma’s saree.”

Check out the pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Soon after the pics were posted, scores of Esha’s fans took to the comments section to shower love on the actress. They even sent festival greetings to Esha. “Happy diwali…😍,”wished one of Esha’s fans, another added, “Gorgeous.” Many dropped heart and fire emoticons in reaction to the post.

Esha Gupta, meanwhile, never fails to delight her fans with her gorgeous photographs and videos, and therefore this casual appearance of hers is a refreshing change. She maintains an active social media presence, where she keeps her followers up to date on her life.

Esha recently uploaded a slew of photos of herself wearing an electric blue printed bodysuit to the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022. Esha looked gorgeous in the figure-hugging ensemble.

Before this, Esha shared a picture from her gym session and wrote, “Eating samosa and posting this.”

On the work front, she was most recently seen in the action-thriller film One Day: Justice Delivered, co-starring Anupam Kher. She will soon be featured in Hera Pheri 3, the third instalment of the epic film series.

