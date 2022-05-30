Esha Gupta Poses In a Green Saree as she promotes Aashram 3 in Jaipur, See Pic

Bollywood diva Esha Gupta, who is busy with the promotion of the upcoming season of Prakash Jha’s Ashram, has posted a stunning photo of hers on Monday. The actress never fails to leave stun us with her jaw-dropping numbers.

And, now, in the latest pic, Esha looked captivating in a green saree paired with a Black floral print sleeveless blouse. She accessorised it with silver bangles, statement silver rings, and silver earrings. Esha opted for minimum make-up with nude lipstick and kept her hair down. She looked amazing as she looked down while posing for the photo with a palace backdrop.

She kept her caption simple and it read: Green Saree (in Hindi). Celebrity make-up artist and hairstylist Shaan Muttathal poured his love and wrote, “Your styling is just Uff, best looks and your sarees are just like a dream with heart emoji. Amazing styling by your team and you are looking with fire emojis.

Fans have flooded the comment section with hearts and fire emojis. As the actor posted the photo from Jaipur, Rajasthan, a person commented, “Welcome to Jaipur with a pink heart.”

Esha will be seen in MX Player Original, Aashram Season 3. The series will stream from June 3.

Earlier, Esha posted a series of photos while touring Delhi for the promotions. She gave major regal vibes in a blue printed saree. For accessories, she picked statement silver bangles and earrings.

Esha made to fame with her debut with 2012’s crime-thriller Jannat 2 co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda. She is best known for starring in films such as Rustom, Jannat 2, Commando 2, Total Dhamaal, and Humshakals among others.

