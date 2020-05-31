Esha Gupta Says Her Instagram Account was Hacked Several Times in Three Days

Days after Pooja Hegde's Instagram account was hacked, leading to a war between her and Samantha Akkineni's fans after a meme about the Super Deluxe actress was posted, Esha Gupta has revealed that hackers were trying to break into her account too for three days.

Fans poured in concerned messages after all of Esha's Instagram pictures and videos disappeared from her feed. The actress took to Instagram Stories to reveal that while she was fine, her account was hacked.

"Guys don't panic, m absolutely fine.. account kept getting hacked over the last 3 days.. Trying to get as many posts back as possible.. will be up and running soon.. Thank you for all those checking up on me. #stayhomestaysafe (sic)," she wrote.

On Thursday, Pooja Hegde took to Twitter to inform her fans that her account was hacked. Her tweet read, "Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you (sic)."

"Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram Smiling face with 3 hearts Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty," she futher tweeted.

