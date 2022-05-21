Esha Gupta Sets Temperature Soaring In Sexy Dress With Plunging Neckline; See The Diva’s Hot Pics

Esha Gupta is undoubtedly one of the hottest celebs in the industry. The actress often raises the heat on social media with her steamy picture. She often posts sultry glimpses of personal and professional life and her fans can’t get enough of them. Maintaining the trajectory, the Raaz 3 actress took to Instagram on Saturday and dropped a couple of hot pictures and left her fans drooling.

Taking to Instagram, the actress dropped her sexy snaps dressed in a sexy pastel shade dress with elongated sleeves and a plunging neckline. The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful as she strikes a stunning pose for the lens with her long shiny tresses covering most of her face. Esha looks captivating as she flaunts her perfectly toned legs in the steamy picture. As we scroll further, we see Esha striking a pose in the middle of the staircase. In the picture, Esha leans on the extension along with the staircase, showcasing the frilled detailing in her designer dress.

Check the pictures here:

In the last photo, we see the actress looking ravishing as she stands in front of a glass door that reflects her curvaceous back. She also flaunts her super toned waits in the designer dress that had its hem adorned with frills. She rounded off her look with matching heels and a cute neon green purse.

The actress’ photos speak volumes, and thus she didn’t caption the post. However, it didn’t stop her fans from showering praises on the actress and her sexy avatar. Scores of Esha’s fans chimed into the comments section to drop heart and fire emoticons.

Well, this isn’t the first time, the Rustom actress made her fans go weak in the knees with her stunning avatar. Earlier, the actress broke the internet by dropping a steamy braless mirror photo.

In the picture, we see Esha Gupta clicking a selfie as she stood in front of a mirror. Wearing a pink shirt and showcasing her toned abs, the actress looked hotness overload donning black leather shorts. The Rustom actress stood in the middle of a hotel room, as she clicked the selfie. In the backdrop, we see Esha’s sext lingerie lying on the bed. We also catch a glimpse of the high-rise buildings out of the windowpane.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Shoot day.”

Esha Gupta is best known for starring in films such as Rustom, Jannat 2, Commando 2, Total Dhamaal and Humshakals among others. She was seen in One Day: Justice Delivered.

