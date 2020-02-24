Esha Gupta Shares Sunkissed Bikini Picture with a Cryptic Caption in Spanish

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta keeps her fans hooked to her Instagram profile by posting pictures and videos. The Jannat 2 actress has once again set internet on fire with a picture on her Instagram.

In the bikini-clad picture, Esha has accessorized the looks with nude make-up look and a pineapple-piece pendant. "He estado pensando en usted (I’ve been thinking about you)," she captioned it.

The sunkissed bikini pic is a hit with her fans and followers. The Spanish caption has puzzled netizens who think that it may be referring to some "special person" in her life.

This is not the first time the diva has set the temperatures soaring. She keeps posting from her photo shoots and vacations. A few days ago, Esha took a trip to Abu Dhabi and teased it online with relaxing pictures from her vacay. She posted a picture eating candy floss, and captioned it, "I believe this is what clouds taste like in heaven."

Here are a few more pictures from her visit:

The Former Miss India International has been a part of number of Bollywood movies, including Jannat 2, Raaz 3, Baadshaho, Total Dhamaal.



She will be next seen in the romantic comedy Desi Magic, which has been in post-production since 2012. The movie stars Ameesha Patel, Zayed Khan and Sahil Shroff in the lead roles. She will also be a part of Hera Pheri 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in their usual roles. The movie is expected to release in 2021.