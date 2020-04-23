MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Esha Gupta Shuts Trolls With Her Decent And Apt Reply

credits - Esha Gupta instagram

Esha Gupta shared a picture in which she looked ethereal in the dusky and tanned look. A troll posted a vulgar comment on the picture and received a befitting reply from the actress.

It is extremely unfortunate that trolling has become the new fad these days. If anyone has to express disagreement with another, people use trolling instead of holding a valid argument. Unfortunately, celebs face these trolls every now and then, who simply comment offensive message to let others down.


Bollywood diva Esha Gupta faced a similar fate. She shared a picture of herself in which she looked ethereal in the dusky and tanned look. “Looking at you looking at me,” she captioned it.


View this post on Instagram

Looking at you looking at me

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on



An Instagram user posted an offensive comment to the post, asking her a vulgar question. Instead of staying shut, the Raaz 3 actress chose to give him a befitting reply.


Esha has never shied away from replying back to people in their own language. She never takes trolling and give it back with an apt response.


On World Book Day, the former Miss India International shared a picture of Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead. She captioned the picture with a quote. “The more that you read the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you’ll go”- Dr. Suess #worldbookday,” she wrote.




She is keeping busy during the lockdown days with some investment in her health and fitness. The Rustom actress had posted several pictures showing off her workout routine. “Even if you practise yoga for all the wrong reasons, if you do it right, it still works- @sadhguru,” she captioned one of the pictures.


Here’s a look at her perfect yoga postures:




View this post on Instagram

Urdhva Dhanurasana ‍♀️

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

