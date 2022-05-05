Esha Gupta Stuns by Going Braless, Treats Fans to Steamy Mirror Selfie from Shoot Day; See Pic

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is undoubtedly one of the gorgeous actors in Bollywood. The ‘Raaz 3’ star who is an avid social media user likes to keep her fans updated on her personal and professional activities. Maintaining the trajectory, Esha Gupta took to Instagram on Thursday and treated fans to a steamy picture braless mirror photo from her “shoot day” in Dubai.

In the picture, we see Esha Gupta clicking a selfie as she stood in front of a mirror. Wearing a pink shirt and showcasing her toned abs, the actress looked hotness overload donning black leather shorts. The Rustom actress stood in the middle of a hotel room, as she clicked the selfie. In the backdrop, we see Esha’s sext lingerie lying on the bed. We also catch a glimpse of the high-rise buildings out of the windowpane.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Shoot day.”

Soon after the pictures were shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the Total Dhamaal actress.

While one wrote, “Wow❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥,’” another wrote, “Awesome.”

Her fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons as they loved the photo.

Esha is a complete fashionista, and we can’t deny that. Her charming personality and beautiful looks make every outfit look good. She is one of the most followed actresses on social media, and fans praise her for her sartorial choices.

Earlier, the actress recently turned up the heat by sharing glimpses from a hot photoshoot. In the video, we see Esha Gupta making heads turn, dressed in a pink floral print backless dress with a plunging neckline. With her luscious locks open, the actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a light makeup look and bold red lip color. The actress completed her look with a pair of high –heel pointed boots matching her attire. The sensuous photoshoot is surely a visual treat to her fans. She added Beyoncé’s track Naughty Girl which aptly added to the mood of the photoshoot.

Esha Gupta is best known for starring in films such as Rustom, Jannat 2, Commando 2, Total Dhamaal and Humshakals among others. She was seen in One Day: Justice Delivered.

