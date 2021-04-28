Esha Gupta Temporarily Goes off Social Media

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, Esha Gupta has decided to go off social media. However, her Instagram page will continue to remain active and will be handled by her team so that necessary Covid resources can be shared with the public on her page.

“We are in this together. Seeing the situation in our country my family and I have contributed beds and essentials. Everyday seeing what our country is going through is just painful. I wish everyone who reads this a healthy life and pray for your families safety. Going off social media, but please continue sharing verified information so my team can share with all of you. Please take care and be grateful and kind towards one another,” wrote Esha announcing her departure from social media.

Esha last featured in Booha music video. The song is from Shree Brar.

Recently, Fatima Sana Shaikh also informed her fans online about a hiatus from the virtual world amid the surge in coronavirus cases across India. She wrote in a post, “Taking a break from social media. Stay safe guys.”

Recently, Hina Khan, Amit Sadh, Aamir Khan and Warina Hussain have also gone of social media.

