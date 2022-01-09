Esha Gupta Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says 'Will Come Back Stronger and Better'

The latest one to join the long list of celebrities who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus is Bollywood actress Esha Gupta. The Jannat 2 actress took to Instagram to confirm the news and informed that she is isolating herself and is currently under home quarantine. Her entire post read, “Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols & have isolated myself and currently under

home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don’t forget to #MaskUp I love you all!"

Esha has starred in several successful films like Jannat 2, Rustom and Baadshaho. She was last seen in the web series Nakaab and has movies like Desi Magic and Hera Pheri 3 in her kitty.

Meanwhile, TV star and former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan’s entire family, except her, has tested positive for COVID-19. In a lengthy post on Instagram, the actress said that she has to wear a mask round the clock and shared pictures of her face closeup showcasing red marks. She captioned the post, “Harsh Reality: These days life and Instagram both are mostly about nice pictures with lovely visuals..but when it’s 2020×2 (2022) I guess the reality is twice as difficult as 2020… When everyone in the family tests positive for covid and you are the only negative in the house, you have to gear up with masks and sanitisers 24×7 and look after the entire family..safe to say there will be marks behind .. just like the ones I got after wearing my masks 24/7."

The novel strain, Omicron, is rapidly spreading all over the country. Over the previous weeks, health officials have witnessed a rapid growth in the number of positive cases. Many celebrities from Bollywood and television have also tested positive for the infection. A few days back, Vishal Dadlani, the music composer, and artist Kubbra Sait stated that they had contracted Covid-19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.