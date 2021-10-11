Esha Gupta Goes Topless To Enjoy Her Last Summer Days; Pics Go Viral

Esha Gupta sent the internet into a meltdown of sorts with the latest addition to her Instagram timeline. The actress is ready to see the summers off but not before some special peek-a-boo moments. Esha stood on a balcony, topless to soak some extra rays. All she did was put on a pair of baggy denims and left her long tresses open. Facing her back to the camera, she made the shutterbugs happy by flaunting her well-toned frame. The last photo in the post hints that Esha is camped at a beautiful hilly station on a bright, sunny day. “Love today, Love tomorrow,” Esha captioned the post.

A scroll at her Instagram timeline is enough to decipher that the actress loves things bold. Not long back, she set the temperatures soaring in a nude-hued co-ord set.

Dressed in a tone-on-tone outfit, she teamed the crop top with a midi skirt with a ruched detailing. In addition to the asymmetrical hemline, the skirt’s thigh-high slit made the look all the more alluring. Esha completed the look with well defined make up, locks curled to perfection and a pair of nude slider heels.

Esha’s timeline on the platform is a look book of her lifestyle - from travel to shoots to yoga sessions.

Best known for her work in Rustom, Jannat 2, Commando 2, Esha was last seen in thriller web series Nakaab and film, One Day: Justice Delivered. Next, the 35-year-old has two films — Desi Magic and Hera Pheri 3 lined up.

