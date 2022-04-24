Esha Gupta Turns Up the Heat in a Sexy Floral Print Dress with Plunging Neckline; Watch Video

Esha Gupta never fails to impress her fans with her sensuous social media posts. The actress often treats her huge fan following to intriguing pictures and videos, leaving her admirers amazed. Maintaining the trajectory, the Jannat 2 actress took to Instagram on Sunday and soared the temperature with glimpses from her steamy photoshoot.

In the video, we see Esha Gupta making heads, dressed in a pink floral print backless dress with a plunging neckline. With her luscious locks open, the actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a light makeup look and bold red lip color. The actress completed her look with a pair of high –heel pointed boots matching her attire. The sensuous photoshoot is surely a visual treat to her fans. She added Beyoncé’s track Naughty Girl which aptly added to the mood of the photoshoot.

Sharing the video, she added a shining heart emoticon.



Soon after the clip was shared on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans took to the comments section and showered the Rustom actress with compliments.

While one wrote, “Wow❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥,’” another fan chimed in commenting, “Aswome And Amazing Photo Shoot With Passion And Hotness 🔥❤️❤️.”

Her fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons as they loved the video.

Esha is a complete fashionista, and we can’t deny that. Her charming personality and beautiful looks make every outfit look good. She is one of the most followed actresses on social media, and fans praise her for her sartorial choices.

Earlier, on the occasion of Earth Day, the actress took to Instagram to post a killer bikini picture. With a picturesque background of the deep blue sea, the actress shared a picture of herself in a white two-piece bikini along with a black derby hat.

Although Esha carries western outfits with absolute style, her desi side also deserves our undivided attention. She also treated her fans with an ethnic look. The actor wore a gorgeous off-white chiffon saree that featured macro floral designs in red, green, and black hues. She added a modern twist to her ethnic look by going for a midriff-baring golden sleeveless blouse. Emerald stone-studded choker and ear studs complimented her look.

Esha Gupta is best known for starring in films such as Rustom, Jannat 2, Commando 2, Total Dhamaal and Humshakals among others. She was seen in One Day: Justice Delivered.

