Esha Gupta Visits Iskcon Temple In Delhi, Seeks Blessings On Occasion of Govardhan Puja; See Pics

Esha Gupta is one of the most promising actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress often drops intriguing posts on social media to keep her followers glued. Today, on the occasion of Govardhan Puja, the actress visited a temple in Delhi and sought blessings from Lord Krishna. The actress posted pictures from her visit to the temple on social media.

In the picture, Esha Gupta is seen receiving Bhagvad Gita from a temple priest. The actress looks gorgeous dressed in ethnic wear. The gorgeous beauty wore a red suit salwar with a designer dupatta. The actress was seen happy as she received blessings after visiting the holy place.

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to drop heart and fire emoticons and sent greetings of Govardhan Puja.

This isn’t the first time the actress has left everyone mesmerised with her traditional look. Earlier, on the occasion of Choti Diwali, Esha Gupta decided to pick a saree from her mother’s wardrobe and style it with her jewellery.

Esha Gupta draped a beautiful pink saree with a golden border for Choti Diwali. With winged eyeliner, sunkissed cheeks and nude lips, Esha Gupta accessorised her look with a jewellery set from her mother’s collection.Esha Gupta parted her hair in the middle and kept her shiny locks open. Esha Gupta all smiles as she poses in her mother’s beautiful pink saree.

Along with the post, Esha wrote, “दीपावली Ma’s saree.”

Esha Gupta, meanwhile, never fails to delight her fans with her gorgeous photographs and videos, and therefore this casual appearance of hers is a refreshing change. She maintains an active social media presence, where she keeps her followers up to date on her life.

Esha recently uploaded a slew of photos of herself wearing an electric blue printed bodysuit to the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022. Esha looked gorgeous in the figure-hugging ensemble.

On the work front, she was most recently seen in the action-thriller film One Day: Justice Delivered, co-starring Anupam Kher. She will soon be featured in Hera Pheri 3, the third instalment of the epic film series.

