Esha Gupta’s Glamorous Look in Designer Gown Will Leave You Awestruck

Esha Gupta has cultivated a loyal fan base through her acting chops and gorgeous looks. The 36-year-old has won many hearts with her performances in films like Jannat 2 and Rustom among others. Esha also has an impressive presence on social media and regularly posts sizzling pictures of herself on Instagram. The glamorous diva is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her stunning looks. Esha’s recent Instagram video has broken the Internet. In the video, Esha can be seen flaunting her toned midriff in a stunning gown designed by Ambika Lal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)



Esha’s figure-hugging gown features a thigh-high slit and a one-shoulder neckline. The shimmery chocolate brown gown has received thumbs up from the fashion police.

Esha’s sultry avatar has created tremendous chatter on social media and her post has gone viral with over 3,00,000 likes on Instagram. Esha’s post has been flooded with comments from her fans. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and professed their love for the beautiful actress. One fan wrote, “Chocolate girl.” Another fan wrote, “Stunning, gorgeous and sizzling.”

On the work front, Esha was last seen in Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram 3. The lead cast of Aashram 3 includes Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Darshan Kumar. Esha received several accolades for her portrayal of an image-makeover specialist in the web series. Prakash Jha’s Aashram has been a hit among the audiences as it offers a heady cocktail of politics, crime and drama. Aashram 3 is currently streaming on MX Player.

The former Miss India was also supposed to star in Suniel Shetty’s Invisible Woman. However, she lost that project as the shooting could not progress due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic. She has a couple of films in the pipeline, an official announcement about it is yet to be made.

