Esha Gupta's Sizzling Photo Shoot Sets Internet On Fire, See Pics

Actress Esha Gupta never fails to turn heads with her photoshoots on Instagram. A couple of hours back, she took to the photo-sharing app to flaunt her perfect body dressed in a lavender outfit. In the first photo, she can be seen posing inside her house with her hands behind her head. In the second and the third photos, the actress strikes a sexy pose from the balcony.

Take a look:

Fans took to the comment section to drop compliments for her. One fan wrote, “Gorgeous yrrr” and added several fire emojis. Another fan wrote, “Hottest.”

The actress often raises the heat on social media with her steamy picture. She often posts sultry glimpses of personal and professional life and her fans can’t get enough of them. The Raaz 3 actress took to Instagram on Saturday and dropped a couple of hot pictures and left her fans drooling. Esha dropped her sexy snaps dressed in a sexy pastel shade dress with elongated sleeves and a plunging neckline. The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful as she strikes a stunning pose for the lens with her long shiny tresses covering most of her face. Esha looks captivating as she flaunts her perfectly toned legs in the steamy picture. As we scroll further, we see Esha striking a pose in the middle of the staircase.

In the picture, Esha leans on the extension along with the staircase, showcasing the frilled detailing in her designer dress.

Earlier, the actress broke the internet by dropping a steamy braless mirror photo.

Esha Gupta is best known for starring in films such as Rustom, Jannat 2, Commando 2, Total Dhamaal and Humshakals among others. She was seen in One Day: Justice Delivered.

