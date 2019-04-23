English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Estimates Suggest Avengers Endgame can Earn Over Rs 6970 Crore in First Weekend
With purple carpet being rolled out for the premiere of Avengers Endgame in Los Angles, the biggest film this year has started its journey.
Image courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
With purple carpet being rolled out for the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at Los Angeles' Convention Center, we can say it out loud that we are indeed in the endgame now! Going by the pre-release tickets sale of the film, it seems like one of the biggest (if not the biggest) event of the cinematic history worldwide.
The United States alone sold as high as $140 million Avengers: Endgame advance booking tickets, while India sees one million tickets sold in just over a day on BookMyShow.
As the world waits with bated breath, Deadline anticipates that the film can have a box office opening as huge as one billion dollars (approximately Rs 6970 crore) worldwide. Likewise, in China, Endgame presales broke records in a matter of three hours, becoming the top preseller ever. Reportedly, not even a Chinese New Year title crossed the 1M mark that the Marvel film did in such a short span of time.
Predicting box office records to be shattered, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#AvengersEndgame advance booking is unheard of, unimaginable and unprecedented... Much, much better than several #Hindi biggies that opened in 2018 and 2019... Eyes a record-breaking, historic start in #India... Dear BO records, get ready to be smashed and shattered!" (sic)
If estimations are anything to go by, it won't be a surprise if Avengers: Endgame will cross Karan Johar's Kalank, which holds the title of the highest opener this year by earning Rs 21.60 crore on day one at the box office.
Last year, Avengers: Infinity War has posted the highest first day box office collection in India in 2018 with its gross box office collections of Rs 40.13 crore, despite releasing in only 2000 screens. The film also went on to become the fastest film to gross USD 1 billion, in just 11 days. This year the expectations from its sequel Avengers: Endgame is even higher.
