Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Estimates Suggest Avengers Endgame can Earn Over Rs 6970 Crore in First Weekend

With purple carpet being rolled out for the premiere of Avengers Endgame in Los Angles, the biggest film this year has started its journey.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Estimates Suggest Avengers Endgame can Earn Over Rs 6970 Crore in First Weekend
Image courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
Loading...
With purple carpet being rolled out for the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at Los Angeles' Convention Center, we can say it out loud that we are indeed in the endgame now! Going by the pre-release tickets sale of the film, it seems like one of the biggest (if not the biggest) event of the cinematic history worldwide.

The United States alone sold as high as $140 million Avengers: Endgame advance booking tickets, while India sees one million tickets sold in just over a day on BookMyShow.

As the world waits with bated breath, Deadline anticipates that the film can have a box office opening as huge as one billion dollars (approximately Rs 6970 crore) worldwide. Likewise, in China, Endgame presales broke records in a matter of three hours, becoming the top preseller ever. Reportedly, not even a Chinese New Year title crossed the 1M mark that the Marvel film did in such a short span of time.

Predicting box office records to be shattered, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#AvengersEndgame advance booking is unheard of, unimaginable and unprecedented... Much, much better than several #Hindi biggies that opened in 2018 and 2019... Eyes a record-breaking, historic start in #India... Dear BO records, get ready to be smashed and shattered!" (sic)




If estimations are anything to go by, it won't be a surprise if Avengers: Endgame will cross Karan Johar's Kalank, which holds the title of the highest opener this year by earning Rs 21.60 crore on day one at the box office.

Last year, Avengers: Infinity War has posted the highest first day box office collection in India in 2018 with its gross box office collections of Rs 40.13 crore, despite releasing in only 2000 screens. The film also went on to become the fastest film to gross USD 1 billion, in just 11 days. This year the expectations from its sequel Avengers: Endgame is even higher.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram