Estranged Couple Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh Celebrate Daughter Ayra's Birthday Separately

Television actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh's daughter Ayra turned 2 on August 30 and it was time for some celebration for the little one. While the couple has been living separately for quite some now, they made the birthday special in their own way and shared heartfelt posts on social media. First up was Sanjeeda who shared videos of Ayra's birthday party that was attended by her friends. Dressed in a beautiful purple dress and tiara, Ayra looked like a little princess and complimenting her was mommy Sanjeeda with her blue floral print dress.

The actress shared multiple videos of party fun along with a caption that read, " I will celebrate you & me every day." Check out the video here:

Earlier on the same day, Sanjeeda had posted another video with Ayra where they can be seen singing birthday songs together. The cuteness of Ayra in this clip was a sight to behold. Sanjeeda wished her daughter and thanked her for always guiding her to the right path. The comment section of the post was filled with birthday wishes of fans who prayed for Ayra's good health and life.

Daddy Aamir also was not far behind in celebrating the big day and shared a video featuring snippets of Ayra's birthday celebration. Aamir handed over Ayra's birthday gifts and helped her ride a bicycle inside the house before cutting the cake. Sharing a heartfelt in the caption of the video on Instagram, the actor expressed his love and thanked Ayra for gracing his life and being part of it.

Many of the couple's peers from the TV industry including actress Mouni Roy, Avika Gor, Aamna Sharif, Ankita Lokhande, Rashami Desai and Jennifer Winget shared their love and wishes for Ayra's second birthday. Aamir and Sanjeeda welcomed Ayra in 2019 through surrogacy. However, about the same time, things hit a rough patch in their marriage and the duo started living separately soon after. However, the duo has not spoken about their separation in public.

