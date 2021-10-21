Eternals Actor Harish Patel Skips Movie's Los Angeles Premiere After Testing Covid Positive

Eternals, from Oscar winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), is the 25th Marvel Cinematic Universe film and one of the highly anticipated projects to come from the studios’ armour. It is all set to release theatrically in India on November 5 and will clash with Bollywood actioner Sooryavanshi.

The buzz around Eternals releasing in India is also gaining speed because of actor Harish Patel featuring as one of the faces in the star-studded cast consisting of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Donnie Yen, Kumail Nanjiani among others. Earlier, when one of the trailers had revealed his character holding a video camera, Indians were excited to see one of their own and instantly recognised him as Ibu Hatela from the film Gunda.

At that time, when News18 spoke to Harish about his stint in the MCU and working with such big, global names, he had expressed his obvious excitement and detailed his shoot experience. He had also mentioned how Eternals would be the first superhero film he would be watching, and that too at the premiere event organised in the US by the producers.

Read: Harish Patel on Starring in Marvel’s Eternals: People will Say Ibu Hatela Did Something New

Eternals finally had its red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on October 18, with all the cast and crew gracing the event. However, Harish, despite all his enthusiasm, could not make it to the event. He fell victim to Covid-19 and his test result declared him unfit to attend the premiere which he was so excited about.

He told News18, “I am here in the USA since Oct 7. I was all ready to fly down to LA on the 17th to attend the red carpet premiere on the 18th. But unfortunately, my report taken on the 16th showed me Positive for Covid-19 and I could not fly to LA and missed the red carpet. Disney tried their best and brought me to the US, but man proposes, God disposes. I am presently quarantined in my daughter’s house in US whose family was also ready to attend the premiere with me."

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek Accompanied by Their Kids at Eternals Premiere

Harish’s plans about the event have been hit by the coronavirus, but his fans will get a chance to see him share screen space with Hollywood’s biggest come November 5.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.