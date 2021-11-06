Eternals Box Office Day 1: Marvel Film Earns Rs 7.35 Cr, Stands Its Ground Despite Sooryavanshi Clash

Marvel Studios’ films have always been a big draw for the audiences in India and with the release of Eternals, which arrived in cinema halls on Nov 5, the story was no different. The movie boasts of star studded cast in Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani among others and most of them are known faces in India as well. Despite clash with Sooryavanshi, Eternals managed a solid start at the box office upon release and earned Rs 7.35 crore on the first day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figure for Eternals on Twitter and wrote, “Eternals embarks on a FLYING START… Despite facing two tough opponents (Sooryavanshi, Annaatthe), the Marvel movie packs a SOLID TOTAL on Day 1… Fri Rs 7.35 cr Nett BOC (1400 screens). India biz. ALL versions. Gross BOC: Rs 8.75 cr. Diwali (sic)."

The figure it raked in on the first day of release makes a case for a good first weekend total for Eternals despite Covid pandemic.

#Eternals embarks on a FLYING START… Despite facing two tough opponents [#Sooryavanshi, #Annaatthe], the #Marvel movie packs a SOLID TOTAL on Day 1… Fri ₹ 7.35 cr Nett BOC [1400 screens]. #India biz. ALL versions. Gross BOC: ₹ 8.75 cr. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/Tli78waMhk— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, also did great business on the first day of release. As per report, it managed to earn close to Rs 26 crore on the first day of release and thus registered the biggest launch in the Covid era yet.

Eternals is the third superhero film from Marvel to release in the Covid era after Black Widow and Shang-Chi. Earlier, Black Widow and Shang-Chi both helped revive cinema prospects to certain extent.

