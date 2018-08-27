GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ethan Hawke Takes a Dig at Hugh Jackman's Logan, Says It Was a 'Fine' Superhero Film

Hawke has some harsh words for Logan, which the actor said was a "fine superhero movie" but not a great film.

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2018, 8:00 PM IST
Ethan Hawke Takes a Dig at Hugh Jackman's Logan, Says It Was a 'Fine' Superhero Film
Image courtesy: Ethan Hawke (L)/Reuters Pictures, Hugh jackman (A still from Logan)
James Mangold's Logan, in which Hugh Jackman played the clawed mutant superhero Wolverine, garnered immense appreciation from all around the world. But it looks like actor Ethan Hawke isn't much impressed by the film.

Hawke has some harsh words for the film, which the actor said was a "fine superhero movie" but not a great film.

In an interview with The Film Stage ahead of his Lifetime Achievement Award at the Locarno Film Festival, Hawke, best known for Richard Linklater's Before trilogy and Boyhood, explained the difference between a good movie and a good superhero movie.

"Now we have the problem that they tell us Logan is a great movie," Hawke said.

"Well, it's a great superhero movie. It still involves people in tights with metal coming out of their hands. It's not Bresson. It's not Bergman. But they talk about it like it is," he added.

The actor said Hollywood studios promote their films as a fine piece art just to make their money.

"I went to see Logan 'cause everyone was like, 'This is a great movie' and I was like, 'Really? No, this is a fine superhero movie'," Hawke said.

"There's a difference, but big business doesn't think there's a difference. Big business wants you to think that this is a great film because they wanna make money off of it," he added.

