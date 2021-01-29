Ethan Hawke To Star In Scott Derrickson's 'Black Phone'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Ethan Hawke will be playing the lead role in director Scott Derrickson’s upcoming horror movie “Black Phone”. According to Variety, the movie is based on Joe Hill’s horror novella of the same name. Derrickson will co-write the screenplay with Robert Cargill. The novella focuses on a dead cinephile, a lonely kid, an eight-foot-tall locust and a man locked in a basement stained with the blood of murdered children. There’s also an old, disconnected telephone that rings at night with calls from the dead.

Derrickson and Cargill will also produce the film along with Blumhouse’s Jason Blum. Hill will serve as an executive producer.

Hawke most recently starred in Blumhouse’s Showtime series The Good Lord Bird”,which the actor also executive produced and co-wrote. The actor will next star in filmmaker Robert Egger’s “The Northman”, co-starring Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard, and Abel Ferrara’s upcoming film”Zeros and Ones”.