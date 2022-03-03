Etharkkum Thunindhavan Trailer Launched By Vijay Deverakonda

Suriya’s upcoming Tamil film Etharkkum Thunindhavan’s trailer has been launched on March 2. Launching trailer of the action thriller, actor Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, “Taking absolute pleasure in launching the #ETTeluguTrailer 🙂 https://youtu.be/pcpDILI6pXs. This Looks Rock Solid! My Best wishes to one of my favourites, dearest @Suriya_offl anna & the team of #EvarikiThalaVanchadu @priyankaamohan @pandiraj_dir @AsianCinemas_ @sunpictures.”

After its release, the trailer has received over 8 lakh views on YouTube.

Schedule to release on March 10, in the film Suriya will be fighting powerful and sexist, men who consider women as the sex objects. Suriya is playing the role of a lawyer in this movie. Etharkkum Thunindhavan, directed by Pandiraj, has been shot in a rural setting. Based on a social issue, the upcoming Tamil film marks the third collaboration between Suriya and director Pandiraj after Pasanga 2 and Kadaikutty Singam.

The film is said to be a revenge drama with Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead. Apart from the lead pair, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, MS Bhaskar, Ilavarasu, Devadarshini, Bigg Boss fame Ciby Bhuvana, Akash Premkumar, Pugazh, Ramar, Thangadurai and Dhivya Dhuraisamy will also be seen in important roles in the movie.

The pan-India project will be dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and other languages. The music of the film has been composed by D Imman, whereas cinematography has been handled by R Rathnavelu. The Telugu rights of the film have been acquired by Asian Cinemas.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan will also be the theatrical release of any Suriya starrer film after two years. His last film to release in theatres was Kaappaan in 2019. His big-budget films, Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, were released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Suriya will begin shooting for an untitled project with filmmaker Bala soon. He will also start working in Vetrimaaran’s directorial Vaadivaasal. The film is based on a novel of the same name.

