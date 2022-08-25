Euphoria: Barbie Ferreira aka Kat Quits Months After Rumoured Fight With Sam Levinson; Fans Heartbroken

It is a sad day for Euphoria fans as Barbie Ferreira, who plays the role of a powerful Katherine Hernandez in the Zendaya-led show, announced her exit from the series. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she was leaving the show. Her exit comes just a few months after it was reported that she and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson got into a fight during the making of Euphoria season 2.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez,” she wrote, sharing an artwork done by Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer.

Fans were heartbroken by her exit. Several comments on social media posts reporting her exit had fans showering their love for Kat. “Dang, she was my fave character in season 1 After the way her character was written for season 2, I get it though. Wishing her the best and can’t wait to see where her career goes,” a fan commented. “Nooooooooo she didn’t even get a real storyline in season 2,” a second fan wrote.

Barbie Ferreira just announced that she’s leaving Euphoria THIS CANT BE pic.twitter.com/tqv4XRqhee — Romar Lucena (@romarlucena) August 24, 2022

thank u barbie ferreira for giving us one of the most important scenes as kat, this will always be television history pic.twitter.com/fTBZPPm1PL — ً (@uwstonem) August 25, 2022

im sorry but kat is one of the best characters of euphoria…barbie ferreira deserved better pic.twitter.com/LKbiPXxZ8l — julian (@jul13an) August 24, 2022

Her exit from the show comes months after The Daily Beast reported that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Barbie got into a fight. The publication also added that there was a point when she walked off the sets. It was also reported that the actors from the series lodged several complaints with SAG-AFTRA about prolonged shoot hours and lack of meal and bathroom breaks.

Addressing the report at the time, The Hollywood Reporter stated that HBO said that “it’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots” and noted that “there were never any formal inquiries raised.”

