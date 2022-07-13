Eva Longoria Flaunts Flashboard Abs in Sexy Bikini While Chilling On a Yacht In Capri

Eva Longoria has set the internet on fire and how! The 47-year-old actress has joined the list of several celebrities who have been spotted vacationing in Italy this summer. The John Wick actress took to Instagram and showcased her gym-honed physique in a range of colourful bikinis as relaxed on a yacht during her family holiday in Capri.

In her latest jaw-dropping pic, the Overboard star posed aboard the vessel in a yellow two-piece swimwear set with a fedora atop her head, and captioned her upload ‘Out of Office’ The actress looks stunning while striking a pose on the yacht. The photo showcases Eva grinning from ear to ear and it seems the star is having a gala time with her fam during the family vacation.

Check the post here:

The Hollywood star then slipped into a red hot bikini as uploaded a shot of herself which left her ripped abs and ample cleavage on display.

As we check her Instagram Stories, we see another hot picture of the actress, as she was sunbathing topless in one sizzling selfie. Eva joked of her friend: ‘Get yourself a hot cabana girl like Maria Bravo,’ who was also visible in the snap. She looked amazing in the vibrant swimwear two-piece, as she stood on a sofa on a luxury yacht they had hired for the trip.

Eva styled her beach look with a white fedora and a pair of sunglasses, as she shared the sizzling shots on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

The bikini revealed Eva’s sensational physique and toned abs as she worked all of her best angles for the camera. Other pictures showed her son Santiago holding the wheel of the boat as she sweetly captioned it: ‘We got a new driver’. In another photo, Eva donned a white linen shirt in one snap where she cuddled up to her son, who sported a grey co-ord.

Speaking on her work front, Eva Longoria will be next seen in All-Star Weekend alongside Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Piven which was originally slated for release in 2018 before facing delays. The star also has a role in upcoming coming-of-age film Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.

