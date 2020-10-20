Eva Longoria Joins Ice Cube In Universal's Untitled Sci-fi Film

Los Angeles: “Desperate Housewives” alumna Eva Longoria is set to star in a sci-fi feature film, which also stars rapper-actor Ice Cube. The Universal Pictures film, based on themes of privacy and surveillance, will be directed by Rich Lee.

According to Deadline, Kenneth Golde has penned the script. Patrick Aiello and Timur Bekmambetov are attached to produce.

Universal plans to go into production this month on the project, which is part of their five-picture deal with Bekmambetov for projects similar to his 2014 film “Unfriended”, set in the world of smartphones and computer screens. Longoria was most recently seen in “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” and “Sylvie’s Love”.