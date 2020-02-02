Eva Mendes Gives it Back to Troll Who Said She is 'Getting Old' After New Haircut
Eva Mendes, recently shared her new look on her social media handle but was trolled for looking ‘old’. The 45-year-old actress gave it back to him.
Actress Eva Mendes is feeling anything but "bad" after a netizen said she is "getting old".
The 45-year-old actress and entrepreneur showed off her new haircut on Instagram on Saturday. However, she ended up defending herself after a troll wrote "she's getting old" on her post, reports etonline.com.
She replied to the user saying, "Yes your (sic) right. Thank God I'm getting old. That means I'm still here. I'm gonna be 46 soon and grateful everyday [sic] that I'm aging. Was your comment suppose (sic) to make me feel bad? It didn't. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I'm still here."
Another fan also called out the previous comment, writing, "Old?? 'Old' is woman on woman negativity. This one isn't out there offending anyone or in some scandal. She's out here LIVING HER DREAM, huss-a-ling when she probably doesn't even need to! Bringing us good looks. If Eva's old, put me in all the senior communities! Be better."
Mendes replied, "I hear ya on the woman on woman negativity sisi. Let's make it's (sic) all about love for 2020. So thanks for the love!!!! Sending it right back!!!!!"
