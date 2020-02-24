Eva Mendes Is Not Offended by Troll Calling Her Old

Actress Eva Mendes says she is not offended by a troll who called her old. Weeks after her retort at a troll who mocked her age, the 46-year-old actress revealed the reason she didn't feel offended by such rudeness.

"I wanted to make sure to get back to that person because I had something to say and I felt like. Look, you mean this, I don't think it was malicious but you mean it kind of like an insult," Mendes told people.com.

She added: "I want to show you that I take it as a compliment because I'm still here."

The actress said: "And I have, you know, instead of saying I am 46, I wish we could change it and I wish I could say, 'I have 46 years to me' because in Spanish it's very beautiful. It says you say, 'Tengo cuarenta seis anos' I have 46 years and in English I know, it's a little, you know it's semantics but it's important. It's like I don't feel 46 but I do feel like I have 46 years of experience to me. I just find that so empowering."

Although she believes the troll bears no malice, Mendes felt such ignorant comments carried dangerous meaning.

"I do not think it was a malicious comment, but I think it's more dangerous because it wasn't malicious because it's just ingrained in society that getting older is something we should either fear or be ashamed of," she said.

"And I think the whole thing about not asking a woman what her age is archaic. It's like you can ask me my age and I will happily tell you, I'll be shocked, somewhat shocked. I'm about to turn 46 and that's somewhat shocking to me. But I'm proud of that," she added.

Mendes was criticised after she shared a social media clip showing off a new hairstyle.

