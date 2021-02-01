Eva Mendes Slams Trolls Accusing Her of Taking a Break From Social Media Due to 'Botched' Plastic Surgery

Hollywood actress Eva Mendes recently took to Instagram to explain why she has been absent for social media sites. She shared that her daughter inspired her to unplug. In a long post, she explained how her daughter complained about her spending too much time on her smartphone. It was then that the 46-year old realised that she was less available to her children and decided to take a break. However, some users on the photo-sharing site accused her of having a botched plastic surgery, due to which she was keeping her distance from social media.

As she took to Instagram to wish a friend happy birthday, a user said in the comments section that her (Eva) absence was due to a plastic surgery, which has gone wrong. To this, the actor responded that she “really wants to spend more time with family” and as far as accusations of plastic surgery go, it is her body and “She can get work done whenever she pleases.” She adds that posting on social media is not a priority for her as she really has to be present with her family.

Following her response to the Instagram account, a few users came to Eva’s defense in the comment section and praised her for taking the time off. She replied to the fan by expressing her gratitude for getting it. Eva added that her family is being aloof and too quiet which is never good.

While explaining why she was not posting anything, the mother of two, says that a parent must allow their kids to call them out. Kids will take nothing less than the respect they deserve as they can be fiercely aligned with their values. Eva revealed that she apologised and promised her daughter that she would be mindful. Eva realised that just because she was always home with them, it didn't mean she was always present.