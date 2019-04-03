LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Evan Peters Will Not Feature in American Horror Story Season 9

Evan Peters has featured in leading roles in all eight seasons of FX's horror series 'American Horror Story', which is created by Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy.

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
Evan Peters Will Not Feature in American Horror Story Season 9
Image: Evan Peters/Instagram
Actor Evan Peters, who is famous for featuring in all eight seasons of FX's horror-series American Horror Story, in a recent interview claimed that he will not be a part of the oncoming outing. This will be the first time when Peters will not be seen in AHS, which is an anthology series. Speaking to WonderCon, the actor said, "No, I'm going to sit a season out."

Watch the video interview clip here:




The announcement comes a year after he claimed that he was feeling "exhausted" by sinister roles. "It's just exhausting. It's really mentally draining, and you don't want to go to those places ever in your life. And so you have to go there for the scenes, and it ends up integrating it somehow into your life. You're in traffic and you find yourself screaming and you're like, What the hell? This isn't who I am," he said in an interview with GQ magazine.

"I fight really hard to combat that and make sure that I'm watching comedies and chilling with friends and watching movies," he added.

In the last season of AHS, titled Apocalypse, Peters featured in a double role. A hair stylist in one part and an evil, scientific genius in the other. Apocalypse also tied up with Season 1: Murder House and Season 3: Coven.

Peters will reprise his role as Quicksilver in the upcoming Dark Phoenix film, headlined by Sophie Turner. As for AHS Season 9, the only confirmed cast includes of Gus Kenworthy and Emma Roberts.

