Evan Rachel Wood Bashes Stranger Things for Jim Hopper's Behaviour, Says Should Never Date Guy Like Him
Evan Rachel Wood has criticised Stranger Things 3 for its depiction of Jim Hopper, calling the character's behaviour unflattering.
Hopper, played by David Harbour, is keen to date Joyce (Winona Ryder) but she does not seem interested beyond being a friend, much to the annoyance of the cop, who is also uncomfortable with the budding romance between his adopted teen daughter Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard).
"You should never date a guy like the cop from 'Stranger Things'. Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe. That is all," Wood wrote on Twitter.
When fans of the show argued that the story was set in the 1980s, the "Westworld" actor said it was not acceptable even if it depicted a certain period in history.
"Yes, I am aware it's 'just a show' and its set 'in the 80s' even though this stuff was unacceptable then too, but that's exactly my point. It's just a show and this is a gentle reminder not to fall for this crap in real life. Red flags galore."
Wood said Hopper getting angry with Joyce for rescheduing a dinner appointment raised "red flags" for her.
"She rescheduled the date he yelled and got in her face about while policing every guy she spoke to. No thanks," the actor said.
Yes I am aware its “just a show” and its set “in the 80s” even though this stuff was unacceptable then too, but thats exactly my point. Its just a show and this is a gentle reminder not to fall for this crap in real life. Red flags galore.— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 6, 2019
I didnt even say he was a bad guy or to stop watching the show, I just said ‘dont date people like that.’ But alas, abusers hear an attack and want a fight. Proving my point with their own retaliation.— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 8, 2019
This isnt to say everyone who disagrees is an abuser. But it is very telling to see who agrees with the behavior.— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 9, 2019
Now if you will excuse me, I am going to excuse myself from the garbage fire. If you havent understood my point by now then I am not sure what else to say. ✌🏻— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 9, 2019
The popular series started streaming on Netflix from July 4.
