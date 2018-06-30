GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Evan Rachel Wood Was Afraid To Tell Her Sexual Abuse Story

IANS

Updated:June 30, 2018, 9:43 AM IST
Image: A still from Westworld
Los Angeles: Actress Evan Rachel Wood says she was afraid to tell her sexual abuse experience, but she pushed herself to open up about it.

Earlier this year, the actress shared her domestic violence and sexual abuse experience with the House Judiciary Committee as part of an effort to secure a bill of rights for sexual assault survivors in the US.

"Amanda Nguyen, who wrote the Bill contacted me, just as a fellow survivor, and reached out. She said, you know 'We have passed this on a federal level, but it still has to be implemented in all states, and we need to bring more awareness to it'," Wood said in a statement to IANS.

"She said: 'You have a platform and you also have a story, so will you come and say it in front of Congress?' And I was like, 'Well, I have really only told my story to about five people, I can count on one hand, so to go from that to everyone, to the world knowing, it was overwhelming.

"I don't know a world in which everyone knows this about me, and it was terrifying to think about what that would mean, and what people would think. But, the fact that I was so afraid to tell my story, and ashamed, just made me want to do it more, because I felt like that it was wrong, and I shouldn't feel like that, so I said yes," added the actress.

On the work front, the actress is getting praised for her role as Dolores Abernathy in Westworld, which is aired in India on Star World.

