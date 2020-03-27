Evangeline Lilly Apologises For 'Arrogant' Remarks About Self-quarantine

Actor Evangeline Lilly has tendered an apology over her 'dismissive' and 'arrogant' statement about social distancing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The Ant-Man star was severely criticised on social by many, including Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner and Maggie Grace, for saying that she won't be going into self-quarantine as she values freedom over everything else.

In a new post on Instagram, Lilly regretted her earlier statement and said she is practising social distancing now.

"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message."

"My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation," the actor wrote.

Lilly said she is saddened that so many people have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

"I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities, small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck, and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help."

"Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all. At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time," she added.

Last Week, Lilly, 40, shared that she dropped her kids off at a gymnastics camp and that "they all washed their hands before going in."

She accompanied the post with the hashtag 'business as usual', which did not go down well with many social media users.

The actor later wrote in the comments section, "Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu."

Follow @News18Movies for more