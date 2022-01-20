Evelyn Sharma Breastfeeds Daughter Ava In New Pic; Talks About 'Things No One Warns You About' Being A Mom

Evelyn Sharma got candid about breastfeeding in a new Instagram post. The actress welcomed her daughter Ava Bhindi in November 2021. While the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star has shared posts featuring her daughter in the past, on Thursday she opened up about breastfeeding her baby.

She shared a picture in which she was breastfeeding her daughter while their pet rested beside them. Sharing the picture, Evelyn wrote, “When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts #clusterfeeding!! ‍♀️". She shared the picture with the hashtags ‘smile for the camera’, ‘things no one warns you about’, and ‘mummy life.’

Fans praised her for sharing the picture. “Most safe place in the world.how cute baby. Both are adorable. I love your pic. Just perfect timing. Love you till the end," a comment read. “Wow so beautiful and proud moment," added another. “Take care of the baby & urself," a third comment read.

Evelyn, who has worked in Bollywood films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Main Tera Hero, and Yaariyan, welcomed her baby with her long-term partner and Sydney-based surgeon Tushaan Bhindi. Announcing the baby’s arrival, she shared a picture on Instagram, in which she was holding her newborn daughter, and wrote, “The most important role of my life. Mommy to Ava Bhindi.”

The year 2021 was also special for Evelyn for she tied the knot with Tushaan. She took to Instagram in June and announced her wedding. She shared pictures from the open-air ceremony, in which she was seen wearing a beautiful white gown. Thanking everyone for their wishes, she wrote in the caption, “Mr and Mrs Bhindi. Big big thank you to everyone who made this small ceremony the very best day of our lives.” Shortly after the wedding, on her birthday, Evelyn announced her pregnancy with a post on her social media account.

