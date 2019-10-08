Evelyn Sharma Engaged to Boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi, Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin Wedding Pics Go Viral

Evelyn Sharma, who was recently seen in the Prabhas-starrer Saaho, has shared the news of her engagement on social media. The actress had been dating Dr Tushaan Bhindi, an Australia based dental surgeon and entrepreneur, for a year now.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, again on September 30. The two had previously gotten married in a super-secret ceremony at a courthouse in New York City. Now, the two have shared more pictures from their intimate second wedding on Instagram.

In a time when intolerance and offence is the major emotion being communicated all over the world, Robert Downey Jr has stepped up to offer a different perspective. Chaos began to spread among Marvel directors after Martin Scorsese stated that he did not think Marvel films are cinema.

War and Joker went head to head at the box office on October 2, which marked the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. While War raced ahead in the box office battle, owing to its mass popularity, Joker too managed to get sizeable audiences since release. Joaquin Phoenix's performance was given a thumbs up by critics and the comic book character film has opened well in the market here.

On day one of the second week, Bigg Boss 13 contestants underwent the nominations process. This week too, the girls were at the spot as they had to convince their partners to save them from nominations. For the task, a trio was selected for multiple rounds wherein two girls had to stand at two different windows and convince their male partner ‘why they should not be nominated’.

