Evelyn Sharma Engaged to Boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi, Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin Wedding Pics Go Viral
Evelyn Sharma shared that she is now engaged to longtime boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi. This and much more in today's entertainment wrap.
Evelyn Sharma shared that she is now engaged to longtime boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi. This and much more in today's entertainment wrap.
Evelyn Sharma, who was recently seen in the Prabhas-starrer Saaho, has shared the news of her engagement on social media. The actress had been dating Dr Tushaan Bhindi, an Australia based dental surgeon and entrepreneur, for a year now.
Read: Saaho Actress Evelyn Sharma Gets Engaged to Her Australia-based Boyfriend
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, again on September 30. The two had previously gotten married in a super-secret ceremony at a courthouse in New York City. Now, the two have shared more pictures from their intimate second wedding on Instagram.
Read: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Share New Stunning Pics From Second Wedding, Singer Says 'Even Thugs Get Married'
In a time when intolerance and offence is the major emotion being communicated all over the world, Robert Downey Jr has stepped up to offer a different perspective. Chaos began to spread among Marvel directors after Martin Scorsese stated that he did not think Marvel films are cinema.
Read: Robert Downey Jr Appreciates Martin Scorsese's Opinion on Marvel Films Not Cinema
War and Joker went head to head at the box office on October 2, which marked the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. While War raced ahead in the box office battle, owing to its mass popularity, Joker too managed to get sizeable audiences since release. Joaquin Phoenix's performance was given a thumbs up by critics and the comic book character film has opened well in the market here.
Read: Here's How Much Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Earned in 6 Days
Read: Hrithik Rshan and Tiger Shroff Performed Really Well in War, Says Rakesh Roshan
On day one of the second week, Bigg Boss 13 contestants underwent the nominations process. This week too, the girls were at the spot as they had to convince their partners to save them from nominations. For the task, a trio was selected for multiple rounds wherein two girls had to stand at two different windows and convince their male partner ‘why they should not be nominated’.
Read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 8 Written Updates: Siddharth Chooses Arti Over Rashami to Save From Nominations
Read: Paras Chhabra Wants to End Relationship with Akanksha, She Says 'He is Mine'
Read: Dalljiet Kaur Loses Calm After Siddharth Dey Drags Her Son Jaydon in Fight
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya Had a Cheeky Birthday Wish for Zaheer Khan But Not Everyone Liked it
- BSNL Updates PV 1699 Plan: Offers 455 Days Validity, 2GB Data With Unlimited Calling and SMS
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else
- Yuvraj Singh-Kevin Pietersen's Twitter Banter on Manchester United Will Leave You in Splits
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son