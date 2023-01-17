Evelyn Sharma Is Pregnant Again, Expecting 2nd Child With Hubby Tushaan, Posts Pics of Baby Bump

Actress Evelyn Sharma has announced her second pregnancy 14 months after welcoming her first child with her husband, Indo-Australian dental surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr Tushaan Bhindi.

Evelyn took to her Instagram account to make the happy announcement. She posted two pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump. The actress looked heavily pregnant in the photos. She wrote, “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms!! Baby 2 is on the way!"

Several Bollywood celebrities including Sonal Chauhan, Neha Dhupia, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Elnaaz Norouzi congratulated the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress in the comment section.

Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi became parents to an adorable baby girl in November 2021. Evelyn had introduced her daughter to the fans on social media at the time. “The most important role of my life… #mommy to @avabhindi,” Evelyn had shared alongside a glimpse of her daughter.

Evelyn tied the knot with Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate ceremony in Brisbane, Australia, in May 2021. The actress had shared the news on social media in the first week of June. Thanking everyone for their wishes, the actress had written: “Mr and Mrs Bhindi. Big big thank you to everyone who made this small ceremony the very best day of our lives." (sic)

Evelyn gained prominence following her comic role in the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). She became known for the party number Sunny Sunny from Yaariyan (2014). Over the years, she went on to appear in films like Main Tera Hero (2014), Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) and Saaho (2019). She moved to Australia in 2020 and got married in a country-style wedding.

