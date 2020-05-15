MOVIES

Evelyn Sharma On Lockdown: This Is The Best Time To Try Script Writing

Evelyn Sharma poses for cameras the upon arrival at the special screening of 'Jia Aur Jia' at Sunny Super Sound in Juhu, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Evelyn Sharma has kept herself engaged in various activities like gardening and even script-writing amid the lockdown. The actress is in Australia with her fiance Tushaan Bhindi.

  IANS
  May 15, 2020, 9:39 AM IST
Actress Evelyn Sharma is in Australia with her family and fiance Tushaan Bhindi amid the lockdown, and she says she has discovered that the quarantine period is the best time for her to explore script-writing.

"The month has been rough since I made just in time before the borders closed to travel to Australia. I'm glad to be back with my fiance Tushaan and our family now. I have been keeping myself busy, as I am working from home, Evelyn told IANS.

The actress feels that this is the best time to keep busy by engaging in different activities.

"I feel during this time it is best to keep ourselves busy by indulging in activities that make us happy. I have been able to get back to gardening and have been growing my own vegetable garden. I also discovered that this is the best time for me to dedicate myself to scriptwriting!" she added.

She also feels this is a golden time to spend with her near and dear ones. "As an actor, I have always been on the move and travelling so often that I often lose some alone-time with my family. I am glad I get to be in one place for a while and enjoy the time I have to myself and my family here. It is the best way to bond and make beautiful new memories together," she told IANS.

