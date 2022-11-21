Evelyn Sharma Reveals Her Daughter’s Face On Her First Birthday, Check Picture

Actress Evelyn Sharma tied the knot with her boyfriend - Indo-Australian dental surgeon and entrepreneur Dr Tushaan Bhindi – in May 2021. She gave birth to a daughter in November of the same year. For the past one year, the actress has been sharing glimpses of her baby girl, Ava Rania Bhindi, with her fans and followers on social media but has refrained from revealing her face.

However, on Ava’s first birthday recently, Evelyn finally shared a picture of her daughter with the world. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a snap from her daughter’s birthday celebrations which also featured her husband. She captioned it, “Our little darling Ava is 1!! It’s only been a year but we can’t remember life without you. Your giggles and tight hugs are everything! Stay as fierce and wonderful as you are! We love you SO much! And big thank you to your Beeni-ma for throwing the best first birthday party in the world! #Happybirthday #firstbirthday”.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) actress, along with her daughter and husband, had flown to Sydney to celebrate the little one’s first birthday in style. Hosted by Evelyn’s mother-in-law Beena Bhindi, the family arranged a grand birthday at the Empire Lounge at Rose Bay. More than 100 guests were present to shower their love and blessings on Ava.

Talking about it, Evelyn says, “The first birthday is such a big milestone for baby and parents alike! We couldn’t have wished for a better way to celebrate it and are so grateful to Beena for this wonderful event! Ava was especially excited watching the seaplanes take off from Rose Bay and eat strawberry cake for the very first time! Having our friends and family around made the day perfect. Our hearts are full!"

Evelyn gained prominence following her comic role in the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). She became known for the party number Sunny Sunny from Yaariyan (2014). Over the years, she went on to appear in films like Main Tera Hero (2014), Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) and Saaho (2019). She moved to Australia in 2020 and got married in a country-style wedding near Brisbane.

Currently, she hosts a podcast titled Love Matters With Evelyn Sharma for an international broadcaster, where she talks about relationship-based issues. The first episode of season two has just been released.​

Read all the Latest Movies News here