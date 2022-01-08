Evelyn Sharma Shares Adorable Pic of Newborn Daughter Sleeping Next to Her Dog; See Here

Actress and model Evelyn Sharma shared a glimpse into her life as a mother with her latest post on Instagram. The 35-year-old shared a picture on the social media platform where her infant daughter slept next to their pet dog. Sharing the adorable picture of her daughter and the pet dog who seem to have formed an understanding relationship, Evelyn wrote in the caption, “Busy day learning to roll over. Both are just fooling around and nobody’s listening to mommy.” The caption was followed by a series of hashtags that read, “besties,” “Ava and Coco,” and “My sweet girls.”

Evelyn, who has worked in Bollywood films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Main Tera Hero, and Yaariyan, announced the arrival of her daughter earlier in November last year. The actress shared a picture where she was holding her newborn daughter. The accompanying caption to the image read, “The most important role of my life. Mommy to Ava Bhindi.”

Last year, Evelyn tied the knot with her long-term partner and Sydney-based surgeon Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actress shared the news on social media earlier in June. Evelyn had shared snapshots from the wedding day where she was seen in a white gown and Tushaan dressed in a dark blue tuxedo. Thanking everyone for their wishes, she wrote in the caption, “Mr and Mrs Bhindi. Big big thank you to everyone who made this small ceremony the very best day of our lives.”

Soon after her wedding, Evelyn had shared the news of her pregnancy. The actress flaunted her baby bump during her birthday celebration on July 12. Evelyn was seen in a baby blue wrap dress and a powder pink woolen shrug as she blew the candles on her birthday cake. The actress shared the pictures from her birthday celebration and mentioned in the caption, “Mommy happy, baby happy. Also, I baked this cake for 6 hours lol and we got pretty close to my favourite German cake.”

