Evelyn Sharma, Trolled for Her Breastfeeding Post, Says, ‘Why Be Shy About It?’

All the health experts across the globe believe that breast milk is the best nutritional choice for a newborn child, as it has the right amount of protein, sugar, fat, and most vitamins that helps a child to grow and develop. While it is considered the biggest blessing for an infant, a certain section of society still finds it taboo. We have witnessed many Bollywood actresses sharing their journeys and raising voices in favour of breastfeeding on social media platforms when they newly become mothers, and while doing so, many actresses faced backlash and were trolled.

The recent incident that has caught light is of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma, who was mercilessly trolled for posting a picture on her Instagram handle in which she was breastfeeding her daughter Ava Bhindi.

Now in a conversation with the Hindustan Times, the actress talked about the brutal trolling and said that she wanted to share her journey as a new mother and breastfeeding is natural and no one should feel shy about it.

“I want to share my journey as a new mother with my friends and fans,” the actress said, adding that images like this show vulnerability and strength at the same time, and she finds it beautiful.

“Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. So why be shy about it?” she added.

Sharma further hoped that the post will encourage young mothers and explained that breastfeeding is tougher than people can imagine.

In addition, she informed the netizens that breastfeeding is physically and mentally exhausting for the new mothers, particularly the cluster feeds.

She said that through her post she wants all the mothers out there to know that they aren’t alone in this.

Pointing to the importance of motherhood in her life, the Saaho (2019) actress said, “Motherhood has changed my life forever.”

