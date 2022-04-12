Evelyn Sharma Wishes Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor a 'Life Filled With Love’ With Alia Bhatt

The rumoured wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has caught all Bollywood, and fans in frenzy. Ahead of the most speculated wedding in B Town, Ranbir's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Evelyn Sharma has extended her good wishes and has showered love on the couple. In a candid interview with India Today, the actress said that she wishes both Alia and Ranbir a happy future.

India Today quoted Evelyn as saying, “I wish them all the happiness in the world and life filled with love and laughter.” In 2013, Evelyn essayed the role of Lara Khanna in the super hit romantic comedy.

Recently, Evelyn made it to the headlines for posting the breastfeeding pictures on her official Instagram account. Time and again, the actress has been trolled for the same. And she has always given it back to the troll while saying that she wants to create awareness about the sensitive topic.

Coming back to the rumoured wedding of Ranbir and Alia, the latest media report reveals that the couple might be postponing the wedding altogether, which was expected to take place on April 14. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt has said that her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor has been postponed. Not just this, but the report added that the couple has also shifted the wedding venue to Taj Colaba, Mumbai.

However, Rahul has not denied those claims and said that the report misquoted him. He also said that he will remain tight-lipped on the matter and give no information. “Yes, the wedding is happening this week and has not been postponed. That report misquoted me. I haven’t mentioned the date to anyone. All I can say is that it is a matter of time till you see an official release from their side. I can’t tell you the dates, but it will happen soon. I can assure you it will happen before the 20th of April," Rahul Bhatt told Hindustan Times.

