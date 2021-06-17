When Dilip Joshi Addressed Rumours of Owning a Lavish Bungalow with Swimming Pool

TV actor Dilip Joshi, who gained fame with his role of Jethalal in the ongoing hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chasma (TMKOC), has amassed so much love for his character that he hasn’t taken up any major project since 2008 when the show first started airing. The family comedy in the show attracted the TV viewers instantly, and characters like Jethalal, Daya, Tapu, Champaklal and Taarak Mehta became household names.

TMKOC also made Joshi one of the highest paid TV actors in India. According to several reports, the 53-year-old is getting around Rs 1.5 lakh per episode for playing Jethalal in the show. In normal times, the actor shoots for 25 days a month. Therefore, rumours have time and again floated about his lifestyle. Joshi was reported to have bought a lavish bungalow in 2018, and one can easily believe such headlines given the hefty pay checks he receives from TMKOC producers. However, Joshi quelled the rumours, saying even he wants to see this bungalow.

But the actor admitted that even his friends had started believing the media reports about him buying a big bungalow with a swimming pool. Joshi then jokingly told his friends that even he wants to see this lavish piece of real estate, and later clarified there is no truth to the rumours.

Joshi is completely opposite to his character Jethalal in TMKOC, and likes to maintain a private life. The actor arrived on Instagram just recently. The 53-year-old put out his first post on the social media network in July 2020, and updates his fans just once in a while. His last post features a smiling Joshi with a piece of cake in his right hand. The actor celebrated his birthday on May 26 and expressed gratitude to his followers through the post. Joshi also hoped for the pandemic to end soon.

