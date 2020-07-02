Even I've Been Victim Of Nepotism But Nobody Speaks Of That: Saif Ali Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise by suicide has re-ignited the debate of nepotism, lobbying and favouritism in Bollywood on social media. Several members of the film fraternity and netizens vented out their anger on selected celebrities after reports emerged that Sushant was let down by many people in Bollywood.

The internet has been flooded with angry comments for the likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan, among others. The furore over nepotism triggered by Sushant’s death has also taken a heavy toll on the Instagram followings of Karan, Alia and Sonam.

Now, actor Saif Ali Khan has weighed in on the debate about nepotism in the film industry.

Reacting to the nepotism row and Kangana Ranaut’s strong remarks against its practice in the industry, he said, “I have no idea what Kangana was saying on Koffee with Karan because I don’t think like that. As far as Karan is concerned, he has made himself a large symbol and it seems like he’s attracting a lot of flak for it. The truth is always complicated. There’s much more to it but people aren’t interested in that. I hope the tide is over and better things shine through.”

“There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favoritism and camps are different subjects. Even I have been a victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that. I’m happy to see more people from film institutes come to the forefront," Saif was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Saif also talked about his experience of working with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara that’s coming out on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

“He was a talented actor and a good-looking guy. I thought he had a bright future. He was polite to me and appreciated my guest appearance in the film. He wanted to talk about many topics like astronomy and philosophy. I got the feeling he was brighter than I was.”



