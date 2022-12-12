Even Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2-Year-Old Son Jeh Knows The Importance of Yoga; What Are You Waiting For?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness enthusiast and it is no secret. The actress’ workout and yoga videos often go viral on social media. But do you know who else is a yoga enthusiast just like Bebo? It is none other than her 2-year-old son, Jehangir Ali Khan. On Monday morning, the official page of Anshuka Yoga shared a video where Kareena can be seen performing yoga poses and her son Jeh joining in.

In the video, the actress is wearing a pink crop top paired with pink pants. While she bends forward to stretch her back, Jeh can be seen joining in. Sharing the video, Anshuka wrote, “No caption needed @kareenakapoorkhan best way to start my week #YogaBaby #KareenaKapoorKhan #AnshukaYoga"

Take a look at the video here:

Several netizens and celebrities reacted to the video. Jeh’s ‘Mami’ Alia Bhatt left a life on the video while actress Zareen Khan wrote, “Awww❤️" Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi added, “Jeh Jaaaaan !"

This is not the first time Jeh has proven that he is a true blue yoga enthusiast just like his mom. Earlier this year, on the occasion of Yoga Day, Bebo shared a photo of Jeh where he can be seen trying to do the Downward-facing Dog Pose. Sharing the adorable photo, Kareena had written, “BALANCE… ❤️ such an important word to life and Yoga ❤️ Happy International #YogaDay people… ❤️My Jeh baba ❤️"

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh in 2021. They also have another son, Taimur Ali Khan, who they welcomed in 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also starred Aamir Khan in the lead. She will be soon seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Besides this, Kareena will also be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X which stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead.

