Even Today, I Don't Think Ranveer Knows Everything About Me: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the most loved couple in Bollywood. After dating for six years, the duo got married in a traditional hindu ceremony in Italy in November 2018. The hit onscreen pair is all set to share the screen space once again in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83.

In an interview with Femina India, Deepika spoke at length about what attracted her to Ranveer and whether they take advice from each other professionally.

"What attracted me to him was the fact is that we have been together for eight years and are still discovering each other. I think that is the beauty of our relationship. We started off not as lovers but close friends, who connected at some level, even though we are very different people. So, even today, I don’t think he knows everything about me, and I can’t say I know everything about him," Deepika said.

Whether they discuss their work with each other? “We talk about things, he’ll talk about his meetings, films that he has been offered. I’ll talk about things that I’ve been offered and am considering, but, we do not interfere in one another’s professional decisions. Of course, if he’s had a hard day or I’ve had a hard day or if things are not going well, or even if they are going well, we’ll definitely share with each other, talk and guide each other, but, at the end of the day, the final decision is one’s own.”

On the work front, Deepika is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra's next. She also announced a new movie 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan. She has also been cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan.