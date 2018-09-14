English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Every Actor in a Film Gets Due Importance and Credits, Says Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi believes that artistes are judged by their performance and not the role they are portraying on screen.
Pankaj Tripathi: The Gurgaon and Masaan actor is not just a national award winner but the winner of the Bihar Samman award that is the highest honour given to an individual from the Bihar Government. Pankaj Tripathi was the only person to have been unanimously chosen not once, but twice for the Bihar Samman in the same year.
Loading...
National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for his roles in films like Stree", Dabangg 2 and Fukrey Returns, believes that artistes are judged by their performance and not the role they are portraying on screen.
"I do not believe in the categories. I feel if I act well, people will definitely appreciate me and recognise me. In today's time, it does not matter whether an actor is in supporting role or in the lead role. What matters is the performance.
"Earlier films used to revolve around only main leads, but now it has changed. Every actor in the film gets due importance and credits. Role of supporting actor is as equal as the role of protagonist in the films," Pankaj told IANS.
Pankaj, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest entertainer Stree, a horror comedy, says that he found his character in the film quite challenging.
"Making people laugh and creating fear among them simultaneously was tough. But it was Amar Kaushik (director) and several technicians who helped in balancing both the emotions at the same time."
He also feels that to become a good comedian, one should be a well aware and informed citizen.
"It is very important for a comedian to stay connected to news. I observe the society and see what all is happening in the world, then I try to improvise my acts by including real life examples in it. One should be socially and politically aware," said the Masaan actor.
He will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga starring Kangana Ranaut.
"I do not believe in the categories. I feel if I act well, people will definitely appreciate me and recognise me. In today's time, it does not matter whether an actor is in supporting role or in the lead role. What matters is the performance.
"Earlier films used to revolve around only main leads, but now it has changed. Every actor in the film gets due importance and credits. Role of supporting actor is as equal as the role of protagonist in the films," Pankaj told IANS.
Pankaj, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest entertainer Stree, a horror comedy, says that he found his character in the film quite challenging.
"Making people laugh and creating fear among them simultaneously was tough. But it was Amar Kaushik (director) and several technicians who helped in balancing both the emotions at the same time."
He also feels that to become a good comedian, one should be a well aware and informed citizen.
"It is very important for a comedian to stay connected to news. I observe the society and see what all is happening in the world, then I try to improvise my acts by including real life examples in it. One should be socially and politically aware," said the Masaan actor.
He will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga starring Kangana Ranaut.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rashmika Mandanna's Beau Rakshit Shetty Finally Breaks Silence On Their Breakup Rumours
- Determined Hong Kong Eager to Make Strong Impression Against Powerhouses Pakistan & India
- Premier League: Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah in Spotlight as Struggling Stars Clash
- Chennai Super Kings Superfan Gets His Wedding Invite Designed as Match Ticket
- SAFF Championship: Manvir Brace Helps India Trounce Pakistan to Setup Maldives Finale
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...