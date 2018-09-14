GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Every Actor in a Film Gets Due Importance and Credits, Says Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi believes that artistes are judged by their performance and not the role they are portraying on screen.

IANS

Updated:September 14, 2018, 8:44 AM IST
Pankaj Tripathi: The Gurgaon and Masaan actor is not just a national award winner but the winner of the Bihar Samman award that is the highest honour given to an individual from the Bihar Government. Pankaj Tripathi was the only person to have been unanimously chosen not once, but twice for the Bihar Samman in the same year.
National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for his roles in films like Stree", Dabangg 2 and Fukrey Returns, believes that artistes are judged by their performance and not the role they are portraying on screen.

"I do not believe in the categories. I feel if I act well, people will definitely appreciate me and recognise me. In today's time, it does not matter whether an actor is in supporting role or in the lead role. What matters is the performance.

"Earlier films used to revolve around only main leads, but now it has changed. Every actor in the film gets due importance and credits. Role of supporting actor is as equal as the role of protagonist in the films," Pankaj told IANS.

Pankaj, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest entertainer Stree, a horror comedy, says that he found his character in the film quite challenging.

"Making people laugh and creating fear among them simultaneously was tough. But it was Amar Kaushik (director) and several technicians who helped in balancing both the emotions at the same time."

He also feels that to become a good comedian, one should be a well aware and informed citizen.

"It is very important for a comedian to stay connected to news. I observe the society and see what all is happening in the world, then I try to improvise my acts by including real life examples in it. One should be socially and politically aware," said the Masaan actor.

He will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga starring Kangana Ranaut.
