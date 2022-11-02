'Every Actor's Dream': Marathi Actress Deepti Lele on B-town Debut With Phone Bhoot

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Phone Bhoot has become the talk of the town lately. People are eager to watch Bollywood’s take on the horror-comedy genre. Phone Bhoot’s rib-tickling trailer has piqued the curiosity of moviegoers further. Not only fans but also Marathi actress Deepti Lele is excited about the release of Phone Bhoot since it marks Deepti’s official entry into Bollywood.

Talking about bagging a small yet significant role in this Gurmeet Singh film, the actress shared that like everyone, it was her dream to work in Bollywood. “Bollywood is a huge field. It is every actor’s dream to work there. It was mine too. With Phone Bhoot, this dream has come true. My role in the film is small but important. The director wanted a Marathi face for the movie. I have been selected through the audition,” Deepti revealed.

Deepti added that she had a great time working with her co-stars Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddharth in the movie. “What more could we want than to work in this movie starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar? It was a great experience,” the actress disclosed.

When asked about her role in the movie, Deepti did not let the cat out of the bag. Keeping an element of surprise she just urged viewers to rush to the movie theatres on November 4 and witness her character for themselves.

Deepti did her schooling in Pune’s Huzur Paga. Before entering showbiz, she was an architect by profession. She stepped into the world of television with the Zee Marathi show Tuza Maza Jamena. The actress has not looked back ever since, starring in countless serials.

The 34-year-old diva also made an impact in some noteworthy Marathi films like Cycle, A Dot Com Mom, and Me Shivaji Park. With Phone Bhoot, Deepti is all set to charm her way into the hearts of Bollywood fans.

Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmeet Singh and is jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sishwani. The horror-comedy flick is slated to hit the big screens on November 4 this year.

