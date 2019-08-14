Every Detail You Need to Know About Sacred Games Season 2 Before it Premieres at Midnight

Netflix will drop the second season of its hit Indian web-series Sacred Games at 12am on August 15, 2019. Sacred Games Season 1, which released last year, has left some unanswered questions which will hopefully be answered in Season 2.

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles in the previous season, the second season of the show will see Pankaj Tripathi in a major role. Before the web series premieres on the popular streaming platform at midnight, here's a quick recap of everything we know about the upcoming season so far.

* Sacred Games 2 is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Masaan fame Neeraj Ghaywan. Vikramaditya Motwane is the showrunner for Sacred Games Season 2.

* Season 2 was shot for more than 110 days in 112 locations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Nairobi, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

* Season 2 will feature Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in their respective roles as Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde. Jatin Sarna, Luke Kenny, Surveen Chawla and Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen playing their respective characters.

* However, fans will miss three major characters from Season 1, played by Radhika Apte, Kubbra Sait and Jitendra Joshi.

* The new entries in Season 2 are Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. Kalki will play Batya Abelman, a 'lost soul who comes from a conflicting background'. On the other hand, Ranvir Shorey will play Shahid Khan. Not much is known about his role yet.

* Sacred Games Season 2 is going to be a race against time, where Sartaj Singh will try to uncover the rest of the plot, as revealed by Gaitonde, and save the city. He will get to know more about his family background and his father, who had an unexpected connection with Gaitonde.

* Season 2 will also feature Sobhita Dhulipala and Harshita Gaur. Amruta Subhash will be seen as RAW agent Kusum Devi Yadav.

